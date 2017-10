Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 ultra 250x new engine ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location North Dakota Age 34 Posts 9 2007 ultra 250x new engine ? So I am picking up this 2007 ultra 250x with blown motor for $500. Hole in crank case, by top half at rear piston ...rear piston damage as well, cylinder wall has gash in it ....no head damage.

Some fiberglass damage on left side not bad.

Where is a good place that rebuilds these or best options for me. Everything is there torn just torn apart. Attached Images 22712221_10208055131455138_3686182949080695496_o.jpg (114.5 KB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules