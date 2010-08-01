Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SBN 44 Mikuni questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location North Dakota Age 38 Posts 22 SBN 44 Mikuni questions I am building my 650 x2 and am going to rebuild my carb. My question is, what size needle seat is the best for a slightly modded 650? I am wanting as much low end as possible. Thanks in advance.



Mods include: polished intake mani, new pistons on .25mm bored jug, polished PJS exhaust mani, Mariner pipe, Mariner head, RCJS tri scoop, flat deck, blowsion stubby cone, dual cooling, shaved hood, d cut ride plate, 1.5 inch rear chop Last edited by ejolliffe; Today at 02:05 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules