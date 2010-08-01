pxctoday

  Today, 02:01 PM
    ejolliffe
    SBN 44 Mikuni questions

    I am building my 650 x2 and am going to rebuild my carb. My question is, what size needle seat is the best for a slightly modded 650? I am wanting as much low end as possible. Thanks in advance.

    Mods include: polished intake mani, new pistons on .25mm bored jug, polished PJS exhaust mani, Mariner pipe, Mariner head, RCJS tri scoop, flat deck, blowsion stubby cone, dual cooling, shaved hood, d cut ride plate, 1.5 inch rear chop
