SBN 44 Mikuni questions
I am building my 650 x2 and am going to rebuild my carb. My question is, what size needle seat is the best for a slightly modded 650? I am wanting as much low end as possible. Thanks in advance.
Mods include: polished intake mani, new pistons on .25mm bored jug, polished PJS exhaust mani, Mariner pipe, Mariner head, RCJS tri scoop, flat deck, blowsion stubby cone, dual cooling, shaved hood, d cut ride plate, 1.5 inch rear chop
