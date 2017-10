Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi 750 SP or BP lightened flywheel. #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 51 Posts 774 Kawi 750 SP or BP lightened flywheel. Lightened flywheel, thinned, drilled. Also outer ring gear drilled. The ones on eBay don't have the ring gear drilled and are more than a half pound heavier. They go for 275.00. This one mailed to you is 210.00. It has maybe two hours on it. They make a significant change on throttle response. Attached Images KIMG0283.JPG (2.52 MB, 5 views)

