  1. Today, 07:16 AM #1
    04fxdwgi25
    04fxdwgi25 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Southern NY
    Posts
    15

    Many 15f / 1500CC engine parts for sale

    Many STX 15f engine parts for sale
    Have many parts left over after rebuilding a basket case 2007 12f that had the 15f / Ultra LX engine in it.
    Converted ski back to all stock OEM 12f. So all the 15f / Ultra parts are no longer needed or useful to me.

    Make reasonable offer on any or all parts

    Thanx for looking

    Ultra LX ECU w/ orange "FAST" key Excellent 1
    Ultra / boosted instrument cluster in modified '07 STX 12f dash - black V good 1
    Ultra immobilizer key module Excellent 1

    Cylinder head w/ valves / cups V Good 1
    Valve cover V Good 1
    Cams Int and Exh set w/ gears Excellent 1
    Cam retainer plate / cover Excellent 1
    Cam and pump chains w/ guides V Good 1
    Intake manifold (No sensors keeping for spares) V Good 1
    Throttle body V Good 1
    Fuel rail Good 1
    Injectors -3 green and 1 blue Good 4
    Breather box V Good 1
    Cylinder block / jug (has the pistons / rods in it) Pistons look almost new. No cyl scoring Excellent 1
    Crankshaft w/ flywheel #3 main bearing very lightly scored 1
    Crankcase #3 main & thrust bearings scored 1
    Oil pan Good 1
    Dipstick Excellent 1
    Oil pump. complete Good 1
    Magneto cover Good 1
    Magneto cooler cover. Water barbs very good. Good 1
    Motor mount brackets V Good 4
    Motor mounts Good 4
    Secondary water box / muffler Good 1
    OEM 13x19 impeller Shaft splines are good, blades are dinged Needs refurbish 1
    Last edited by 04fxdwgi25; Today at 07:23 AM.
