Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Many 15f / 1500CC engine parts for sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Southern NY Posts 15 Many 15f / 1500CC engine parts for sale Many STX 15f engine parts for sale Have many parts left over after rebuilding a basket case 2007 12f that had the 15f / Ultra LX engine in it.

Converted ski back to all stock OEM 12f. So all the 15f / Ultra parts are no longer needed or useful to me.



Make reasonable offer on any or all parts



Thanx for looking



Ultra LX ECU w/ orange "FAST" key Excellent 1

Ultra / boosted instrument cluster in modified '07 STX 12f dash - black V good 1

Ultra immobilizer key module Excellent 1



Cylinder head w/ valves / cups V Good 1

Valve cover V Good 1

Cams Int and Exh set w/ gears Excellent 1

Cam retainer plate / cover Excellent 1

Cam and pump chains w/ guides V Good 1

Intake manifold (No sensors keeping for spares) V Good 1

Throttle body V Good 1

Fuel rail Good 1

Injectors -3 green and 1 blue Good 4

Breather box V Good 1

Cylinder block / jug (has the pistons / rods in it) Pistons look almost new. No cyl scoring Excellent 1

Crankshaft w/ flywheel #3 main bearing very lightly scored 1

Crankcase #3 main & thrust bearings scored 1

Oil pan Good 1

Dipstick Excellent 1

Oil pump. complete Good 1

Magneto cover Good 1

Magneto cooler cover. Water barbs very good. Good 1

Motor mount brackets V Good 4

Motor mounts Good 4

Secondary water box / muffler Good 1

OEM 13x19 impeller Shaft splines are good, blades are dinged Needs refurbish 1

