Many STX 15f engine parts for sale
Have many parts left over after rebuilding a basket case 2007 12f that had the 15f / Ultra LX engine in it.
Converted ski back to all stock OEM 12f. So all the 15f / Ultra parts are no longer needed or useful to me.
Make reasonable offer on any or all parts
Thanx for looking
Ultra LX ECU w/ orange "FAST" key Excellent 1
Ultra / boosted instrument cluster in modified '07 STX 12f dash - black V good 1
Ultra immobilizer key module Excellent 1
Cylinder head w/ valves / cups V Good 1
Valve cover V Good 1
Cams Int and Exh set w/ gears Excellent 1
Cam retainer plate / cover Excellent 1
Cam and pump chains w/ guides V Good 1
Intake manifold (No sensors keeping for spares) V Good 1
Throttle body V Good 1
Fuel rail Good 1
Injectors -3 green and 1 blue Good 4
Breather box V Good 1
Cylinder block / jug (has the pistons / rods in it) Pistons look almost new. No cyl scoring Excellent 1
Crankshaft w/ flywheel #3 main bearing very lightly scored 1
Crankcase #3 main & thrust bearings scored 1
Oil pan Good 1
Dipstick Excellent 1
Oil pump. complete Good 1
Magneto cover Good 1
Magneto cooler cover. Water barbs very good. Good 1
Motor mount brackets V Good 4
Motor mounts Good 4
Secondary water box / muffler Good 1
OEM 13x19 impeller Shaft splines are good, blades are dinged Needs refurbish 1