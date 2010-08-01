|
|
-
1995 XP (717) Rotary Valve or Compression?
Hello everyone,
My name is Jeff and I'm from South Florida.
I got a project 1995 XP (717) 3 weeks ago. It didn't run for an undetermined time (between 1-2 years) and I didn't get much information on it.
Because of the lack of info, I decided to do the following before even starting it:
- Check the compression (front 135 / Back 145) - Your advice on this 7% difference? Can you tell me the acceptable tolerance for this engine model?
- Rebuilt the carbs and tuned them
- Changed the tempo lines / New spark plugs gaped at 0.22
- Lot of TLC and I think settings in general are correct as I am kind of a maniac.
What I didn't do:
I left the old battery (just gave it a charge)
I left the fuel and oil as it seemed clean and the jet always stayed in a good environment (garage)
This said, it runs like a charm when started and is really responding to the throttle handle.
BUT I am facing a known issue: Easy start on the trailer but hard start on water. I need an easy 10sc to 15sc of cranking before having some results. I found online that the Rotary Valve or a bad compression could be the reason.
I have 2 questions:
1/ Is my compression really bad and could be the reason?
2/ How come the rotary valve can be the guilty? I mean, it is a metallic plate setup on a gear and I don't understand how it can go wrong and lose its setting.
Thank you very much for your answers
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules