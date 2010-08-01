Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 XP (717) Rotary Valve or Compression? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Miami Posts 1 1995 XP (717) Rotary Valve or Compression? Hello everyone,

My name is Jeff and I'm from South Florida.



I got a project 1995 XP (717) 3 weeks ago. It didn't run for an undetermined time (between 1-2 years) and I didn't get much information on it.



Because of the lack of info, I decided to do the following before even starting it:

- Check the compression (front 135 / Back 145) - Your advice on this 7% difference? Can you tell me the acceptable tolerance for this engine model?

- Rebuilt the carbs and tuned them

- Changed the tempo lines / New spark plugs gaped at 0.22

- Lot of TLC and I think settings in general are correct as I am kind of a maniac.



What I didn't do:

I left the old battery (just gave it a charge)

I left the fuel and oil as it seemed clean and the jet always stayed in a good environment (garage)



This said, it runs like a charm when started and is really responding to the throttle handle.



BUT I am facing a known issue: Easy start on the trailer but hard start on water . I need an easy 10sc to 15sc of cranking before having some results. I found online that the Rotary Valve or a bad compression could be the reason.



I have 2 questions:

1/ Is my compression really bad and could be the reason?

2/ How come the rotary valve can be the guilty? I mean, it is a metallic plate setup on a gear and I don't understand how it can go wrong and lose its setting.



