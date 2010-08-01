Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: X2 750 with wet pipe water hook ups #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location IN Age 22 Posts 11 X2 750 with wet pipe water hook ups I've looked but I haven't been able to find how exactly all the water hose hook up right with the wet pipe in an x2 any help would be appreciated #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 958 Re: X2 750 with wet pipe water hook ups Which pipe exactly? Post a pic if you can. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location IN Age 22 Posts 11 Re: X2 750 with wet pipe water hook ups Sorry it's the 800 srx wet pipe Attached Images 15086401359351526049543.jpg (4.36 MB, 3 views)

15086401359351526049543.jpg (4.36 MB, 3 views) 1508640161755387734060.jpg (4.04 MB, 5 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules