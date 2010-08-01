pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:21 PM
    Pontius74
    PWCToday Newbie
    Mar 2017
    IN
    22
    11

    X2 750 with wet pipe water hook ups

    I've looked but I haven't been able to find how exactly all the water hose hook up right with the wet pipe in an x2 any help would be appreciated
  Yesterday, 10:31 PM
    2strokesmoke
    Resident Guru
    May 2011
    miami
    958

    Re: X2 750 with wet pipe water hook ups

    Which pipe exactly? Post a pic if you can.
  Yesterday, 10:43 PM
    Pontius74
    PWCToday Newbie
    Mar 2017
    IN
    22
    11

    Re: X2 750 with wet pipe water hook ups

    Sorry it's the 800 srx wet pipe
