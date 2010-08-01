pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 08:13 PM #1
    a1965gt
    WaveBlaster II 1200 Conversion Build

    So I'm finally ready to start my WaveBlaster 1200 conversion build. I've got lots of parts in my goodie pile. Just need to find the time to do the work.

    Here's what I'm starting with, a 1996 WaveBlaster II

    IMG_1470.JPGIMG_1471.JPG

    I also bought a 1998 XL1200 for the doner parts. I took the hull to the dump but kept the motor, electronics, waterbox, exhaust hoses, electronics and a few other odd and ends for the build. Not much to look at yet, just a pile of parts.

    IMG_1589[1].JPGIMG_1590[1].JPG

    Here are some of the goodies I have so far:

    UMI steering, Riva ported cylinder, Riva head 38cc domes, Riva aluminum flywheel, Boyseen reed stuffers, and R&D power plenum

    IMG_1569[1].JPGIMG_1487[1].JPGIMG_1484[1].JPGIMG_1485[1].JPGIMG_1483.JPG
    1996 XP Nearly Complete
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...17#post4380117

    1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress
  2. Yesterday, 08:30 PM #2
    a1965gt
    Re: WaveBlaster II 1200 Conversion Build

    Removed the hood and display today and modified the hood to fit the XL/GP 1200 gauges.

    IMG_1580.JPGIMG_1581.JPGIMG_1584.JPGIMG_1583.JPGIMG_1582.JPGIMG_1588.JPG

    I had to trim quite a bit off the top to get it to fit but if I had it to do again I wouldnt have cut so much off. The hood is made from a thermoplastic so you can heat it up and reform it. Thats what I did in the end to get it to fit (see picture 4) but if I started heating it sooner I probably would not have cut the curve in the top of the hood.
    1996 XP Nearly Complete
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...17#post4380117

    1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress
  3. Yesterday, 10:35 PM #3
    2strokesmoke
    Re: WaveBlaster II 1200 Conversion Build

    Nice parts pile. What impeller are you going to run?
  4. Yesterday, 11:25 PM #4
    a1965gt
    Re: WaveBlaster II 1200 Conversion Build

    The XL1200 had a Solas X prop, 13-19 I think. Ill start with that, see how it runs and go from there.
    1996 XP Nearly Complete
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...17#post4380117

    1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress
