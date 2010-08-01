Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: WaveBlaster II 1200 Conversion Build #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2004 Location Phoenix, AZ Age 47 Posts 787 WaveBlaster II 1200 Conversion Build So I'm finally ready to start my WaveBlaster 1200 conversion build. I've got lots of parts in my goodie pile. Just need to find the time to do the work.



Here's what I'm starting with, a 1996 WaveBlaster II



IMG_1470.JPGIMG_1471.JPG



I also bought a 1998 XL1200 for the doner parts. I took the hull to the dump but kept the motor, electronics, waterbox, exhaust hoses, electronics and a few other odd and ends for the build. Not much to look at yet, just a pile of parts.



IMG_1589[1].JPGIMG_1590[1].JPG



Here are some of the goodies I have so far:



UMI steering, Riva ported cylinder, Riva head 38cc domes, Riva aluminum flywheel, Boyseen reed stuffers, and R&D power plenum



IMG_1569[1].JPGIMG_1487[1].JPGIMG_1484[1].JPGIMG_1485[1].JPGIMG_1483.JPG

1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress 1996 XP Nearly Complete1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress #2 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2004 Location Phoenix, AZ Age 47 Posts 787 Re: WaveBlaster II 1200 Conversion Build Removed the hood and display today and modified the hood to fit the XL/GP 1200 gauges.



IMG_1580.JPGIMG_1581.JPGIMG_1584.JPGIMG_1583.JPGIMG_1582.JPGIMG_1588.JPG



I had to trim quite a bit off the top to get it to fit but if I had it to do again I wouldnt have cut so much off. The hood is made from a thermoplastic so you can heat it up and reform it. Thats what I did in the end to get it to fit (see picture 4) but if I started heating it sooner I probably would not have cut the curve in the top of the hood. Last edited by a1965gt; Yesterday at 08:33 PM .

1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress 1996 XP Nearly Complete1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress #3 Resident Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 958 Re: WaveBlaster II 1200 Conversion Build Nice parts pile. What impeller are you going to run? #4 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2004 Location Phoenix, AZ Age 47 Posts 787 Re: WaveBlaster II 1200 Conversion Build The XL1200 had a Solas X prop, 13-19 I think. Ill start with that, see how it runs and go from there.

