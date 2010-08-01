Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Water leak at wire packing nut, '99 GSX Limited #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2004 Location Homer, NY Age 51 Posts 2,690 Water leak at wire packing nut, '99 GSX Limited Picked up a '99 GSX Limited (Thanks Bryan!).



According to the eBay ad: "There is a water leak under the engine and I just don't want to remove the engine."



Ran on hose, and also backed in at the lake. I can't find a water leak under the engine, but there is a steady trickle of water coming in where the wire comes thru the transom. Tightening the packing nut seems to have made it worse.



Guessing the previous owner saw the water in the bilge being splashed by the coupler, and thought it was coming from the motor.



Any usual problems found with this wire packing nut? Maybe I haven't tightened enough? Tempted to just blob the hole from the inside with some silicone or RTV, but maybe there's a better fix?



Michael '58 Vincent Amanda Water Scooter, 0rpm, 0mph



'84 SurfJet 236ss Freestyle, 5950rpm, 24.6 mph



'91 Jetmate! SX-R 800,GroupK carbs,R&D 26cc head,R&D ProLok F/A, Coffman Rocket Pipe,Impros 13-20,76mm nozzle: 6630rpm and 38.1mph GPS



'92 SL650/750, dry pipe,extended pump,trim,HotSeat Waterbox: 6320rpm, 50.1 mph



'00 SLX,Tau Ceti F/A's,NuJet prop: 6670rpm, 63.1 mph



'03 Octane, Watcon 2318 CDI



'04 MSX140,Impros stage 2 Powertune 14/23,WetWolf,6deg wedge: 6750rpm, 60.5 mph Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules