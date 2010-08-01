Picked up a '99 GSX Limited (Thanks Bryan!).
According to the eBay ad: "There is a water leak under the engine and I just don't want to remove the engine."
Ran on hose, and also backed in at the lake. I can't find a water leak under the engine, but there is a steady trickle of water coming in where the wire comes thru the transom. Tightening the packing nut seems to have made it worse.
Guessing the previous owner saw the water in the bilge being splashed by the coupler, and thought it was coming from the motor.
Any usual problems found with this wire packing nut? Maybe I haven't tightened enough? Tempted to just blob the hole from the inside with some silicone or RTV, but maybe there's a better fix?
Michael