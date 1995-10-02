pxctoday

Thread: 92 750sx

  Today, 08:56 AM #1
    jlrenken
    jlrenken is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    iowa
    Age
    37
    Posts
    4

    92 750sx

    I just picked up a 92SX 750 that has been sitting for about five or six years and was wondering in stock form are they kind of boggy on the bottom end. I put a new CDI and stater in it because I did not have spark. I took it out the other day and It just seemed a little boggy on the bottom end. Didnt know if this is common with a stock machine.
  Today, 09:42 AM #2
    linkman
    linkman is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Austin, Texas, USA
    Age
    51
    Posts
    5,864

    Re: 92 750sx

    The 1992 750sx originally came with a small pin crankshaft and the cylinders have lower port timing than the later years with the big pin. As a result, they have better low end torque. It should definitely not be boggy on the low end. Mine rips on the low end! I think the carb experts will be responding shortly...
    Riding mostly Lake Austin

    1984 JS440
    1989 650sx
    1991 X2
    1992 750sx
    1995 900zxi (qty 2)
    1995 X2

    Quote Originally Posted by cujo View Post
    God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
