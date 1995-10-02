Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 92 750sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location iowa Age 37 Posts 4 92 750sx I just picked up a 92SX 750 that has been sitting for about five or six years and was wondering in stock form are they kind of boggy on the bottom end. I put a new CDI and stater in it because I did not have spark. I took it out the other day and It just seemed a little boggy on the bottom end. Didnt know if this is common with a stock machine. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,864 Re: 92 750sx The 1992 750sx originally came with a small pin crankshaft and the cylinders have lower port timing than the later years with the big pin. As a result, they have better low end torque. It should definitely not be boggy on the low end. Mine rips on the low end! I think the carb experts will be responding shortly...



