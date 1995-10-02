Thread: 92 750sx

|
|
-
92 750sx
I just picked up a 92SX 750 that has been sitting for about five or six years and was wondering in stock form are they kind of boggy on the bottom end. I put a new CDI and stater in it because I did not have spark. I took it out the other day and It just seemed a little boggy on the bottom end. Didnt know if this is common with a stock machine.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 92 750sx
The 1992 750sx originally came with a small pin crankshaft and the cylinders have lower port timing than the later years with the big pin. As a result, they have better low end torque. It should definitely not be boggy on the low end. Mine rips on the low end! I think the carb experts will be responding shortly...
Riding mostly Lake Austin
1984 JS440
1989 650sx
1991 X2
1992 750sx
1995 900zxi (qty 2)
1995 X2
Originally Posted by cujo
God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules