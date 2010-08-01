Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Is the RD-Performance Air Filter a good choice for the SXR 800?? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 58 Posts 115 Is the RD-Performance Air Filter a good choice for the SXR 800?? Guys,



i just rebuilt my 2011 SXR 800 and was wondering if the RD-Performance air filter is a good choice? It looks like it comes with full K&N type filter material all the way around it.



I've ridden dirt bikes my whole life and in that world you have to be meticulous with air filter maintenance to keep dirt out of the engine.



I know that watercraft don't operate in that world, but it still seems weird to me that that there's little to no barrier to dust and anything else from being sucked into the engine. We spend all this money on rebuilds and performance parts and just run it basically open.



after the rebuild I put the stock airbox on and even left in the rubber trumpets, (I don't know if most people realize that the base plate for the stock cover has three "nickle" sized holes on each end which allows even more air to come in). I've read good things about the stock cover keeping water out of the carbs, but I do like that K&N type filter.



So is the RD-Performance air filter pretty good??

Is there any downside to it??

Does it allow more water to enter the carbs?

When it does get wet, does it make the engine run rich until it dries out?



I mostly ride it for recreation and don't tend to submerge it all that much.



What do you think?? #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,813 Re: Is the RD-Performance Air Filter a good choice for the SXR 800?? technically the filters on skis are spark arresters to meet coast guard requirements.

r&d filters are fine and when wet will not impede air flow.

