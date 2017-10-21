I know this has been covered more times than I can count, but I'm seeing a lot of conflicting info. I'm looking for the stock needle settings on my 1993 650 sc with the CDK 38 carb.

My manual from Kawasaki says low at 5/8 turns and high at 1 turn (see pic).

The SBT reference which many threads point to shows low at 1, high at 5/8 turn (see pic2)

I'm inclined to go with my Kawasaki manual, but I've seen a couple errors on Torque, so I guess it's possible they have it backward.

Which do you think is correct?

