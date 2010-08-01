Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 3 cylinder 2016 TR1 4 stroke oil change capacity? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,380 Yamaha 3 cylinder 2016 TR1 4 stroke oil change capacity? Owners manual shows capacity without filter 3.38 Qts - With filter 3.59 Qts and total capacity 3.91 Qts

Also the Yamaha oil change kit specifically for the TR1 motor contains 4 qts oil and filter



With siphon in fill / dipstick hole I only get about 2 qts - I also removed a bolt in bottom rear of oil pan and got maybe another half Qt even with nose of ski tilted up.



Am I missing a correct way to get all the oil out or do I have to live with changing 2/3 the oil each time - And if so why would the owners manual show 3.6 qts and kit include 4 qts when it's darn near impossible to get 3 qts out - Is this Yamaha's idea of a practical joke?



I have seen others post regards only being able to change half the oil in 4 strokes but when owners manual clearly has 3.59 qts I thought the TR1 might be different and actually yield more than 3 qts with filter change? Last edited by don37725; Today at 08:35 PM .

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules