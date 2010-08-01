Owners manual shows capacity without filter 3.38 Qts - With filter 3.59 Qts and total capacity 3.91 Qts
Also the Yamaha oil change kit specifically for the TR1 motor contains 4 qts oil and filter
With siphon in fill / dipstick hole I only get about 2 qts - I also removed a bolt in bottom rear of oil pan and got maybe another half Qt even with nose of ski tilted up.
Am I missing a correct way to get all the oil out or do I have to live with changing 2/3 the oil each time - And if so why would the owners manual show 3.6 qts and kit include 4 qts when it's darn near impossible to get 3 qts out - Is this Yamaha's idea of a practical joke?
I have seen others post regards only being able to change half the oil in 4 strokes but when owners manual clearly has 3.59 qts I thought the TR1 might be different and actually yield more than 3 qts with filter change?