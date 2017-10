Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kommander sxr 1100 exhaust tubing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2010 Location Temecula Age 43 Posts 27 Kommander sxr 1100 exhaust tubing Kommander exhaust tubing for SXR 1100 conversion. Used but in great condition.

Tubing, hoses and clamps - $120 shipped.

I also have an SXR water box and the OEM exhaust hose if interested.

Matt

951-743-6995









IMG_0052.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules