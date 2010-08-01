I just picked up an 07 GP1300R with 84 hours on it...when I took it out yesterday for the 1st time it hit like 68 MPH at full throttle then fell down to like 54 MPH at full throttle and if I held it I would get boosts of power but then would drop back down. It has a d plate on it but on cat temp sensor chip...the plug is just open. Could that be my issue? I get the warning buzzer when it's started the 1st time but if you shut it right off and right back on the noise goes away. Any other ideas what it can be? I called and spoke to Riva and they suggested I need the EFI controller because I have a D Plate installed and it may be causing it to starve for fuel?