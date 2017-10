Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Buying a Cylinders: What to Look Out For #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Madison, Ohio Age 24 Posts 27 Buying a Cylinders: What to Look Out For I've been told that I need to replace my cylinder on my ski because of some major exhaust port damage. If I'm looking at used cylinders online, what would be some major red flags that tell me I should stay away from a deal? Basically every cylinder I've seen has rust on the walls, so I'm guessing honing/boring whatever I buy is pretty much a given. Is there anything less obvious I should ask about? 1987 JS550



Looking for cylinders for the JS550 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules