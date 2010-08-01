Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: is small pin bored over better than stock SXR? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Canada Posts 74 is small pin bored over better than stock SXR? So I've been doing a tonne of reading through the threads and it seems to be a consensus that the 750 small pin has better low end than the big pin which is good for me cus I'm 260 pounds. That being said I bought a 750 small pin and put it in my sxr (motor grenaded). As of right now it is stock bore, will I need to rejet the SXR carbs? The sxr was running stock everything. if anything it should be rich right? so motor won't blow up if I try it out?

I see that Wiseco makes a 5mm over 85mm small pin piston! that seems crazy, how much overbore can you do before the cylinders are too thin?



http://www.ebay.ca/itm/Wiseco-WK1091...5ZKWUc&vxp=mtr





I'm thinking a 750 small pin with 85mm pistons would be a beast! Anyone do this or know of any success doing this?



