Top Dog
Kawasaki 550SX Reed Parts
- Good condition 550SX reed head - $100 shipped
- Good condition 21 degree OEM flywheel - $50 shipped
- Start/Stop Switch housing with lanyard faceplate. Everything but the center screw that holds the two halfs' together. Bottom clamp has hairline crack, evident in pics. - $45 shipped
Also have other small SX parts, let me know what you need. I may or may not have it.
PayPal only.
