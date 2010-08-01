pxctoday

  Today, 10:19 PM
    jetskichad
    jetskichad is online now
    Top Dog jetskichad's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    California
    Posts
    1,732

    Kawasaki 550SX Reed Parts

    - Good condition 550SX reed head - $100 shipped

    - Good condition 21 degree OEM flywheel - $50 shipped

    - Start/Stop Switch housing with lanyard faceplate. Everything but the center screw that holds the two halfs' together. Bottom clamp has hairline crack, evident in pics. - $45 shipped

    Also have other small SX parts, let me know what you need. I may or may not have it.

    PayPal only.
