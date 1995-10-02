Thread: $20 covers

|
$20 covers
Is any one using them? I have a couple older, kinda rough jet skis. Usually, I cover them with a tarp but noticed there are some really cheap ones online. Mostly through a famous online auction site (not sure we can show the name here)
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: $20 covers
Post the URL for it here. We do it all the time, whether it's permitted or not. I don't know of a forum rule against it.
Riding mostly Lake Austin
1984 JS440
1989 650sx
1991 X2
1992 750sx
1995 900zxi (qty 2)
1995 X2
Originally Posted by cujo
God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
