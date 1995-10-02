Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: $20 covers #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 45 Posts 128 $20 covers Is any one using them? I have a couple older, kinda rough jet skis. Usually, I cover them with a tarp but noticed there are some really cheap ones online. Mostly through a famous online auction site (not sure we can show the name here) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,856 Re: $20 covers Post the URL for it here. We do it all the time, whether it's permitted or not. I don't know of a forum rule against it.



1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2



