Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Milling Head on 750SXI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Manhattan Beach/Los Angeles Age 31 Posts 49 Milling Head on 750SXI Hey there again, bugging everyone with another most likely answered question.



As I figure out my impeller, I am also looking to get my head milled. I saw a few different suggestions on the subject. At about 150 in each now and want 180-185 and still run 91 octane. A few people are saying around .32mm is good but wondering if anyone has a good number? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,359 Re: Milling Head on 750SXI It depends on which head you have, they aren't all the same.



Contact Newmiller machine (mcn6) and let him do your machining - it'll be done right. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules