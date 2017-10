Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WetJet 428cc Picklefork style jetski #1 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,956 Blog Entries 1 WetJet 428cc Picklefork style jetski 1986 Wetjet completely restored with upgrades. Runs great and is ready to hit the water.



-New Super BN Carburetor with primer kit

-New oem windshield

-New oem grips

-Comes w/ new oem seat cover

-Brand new battery

-Tuned exhaust

-Oem cold air intake upgrade

-Upgraded cooling

-Impeller/pump serviced

-Comes with title and current registration



$1200 or possibly trade for a ltz250 or 250ex sport quad





Video of her in action:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QI2QMZCFjyI

