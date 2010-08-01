Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 62t cases and crank (will trade for superjet parts) #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2011 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 601 62t cases and crank (will trade for superjet parts) I have a very nice set of 62t cases for sale or trade. I was planning on running these some day but I ended up buying a complete motor instead, so no use for them sitting on the shelf. It came with a crank inside of them that the seller said was "good to run". I'm not an experienced engine builder so please understand its for sale on an as-is basis.







Will sell cases with bedplates and hardware for $240 + $75 for the crank. Prices do not include shipping or paypal fees.



I will be home from college this weekend to get some pictures of the parts.



Things I will trade for (starred items are top priority):

I'm putting a superjet back together also, so I need a lot of miscellaneous parts.

***61x exhaust complete (must be the new looking silver color)

***08+ superjet OEM impeller

***Like new fuel tank (superjet)

Superjet motor mounts, OEM 144 wear ring, pump bolts, old style SN midshaft, rideplate, intake grate, waterbox, tank and WB straps and hooks, bilge pump setup, ebox bracket, hood latch, bolts and washers for pretty much everything, etc... 1991 Superjet

2014 Superjet Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules