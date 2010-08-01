Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Polaris carb in my 650sx? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Buffalo Age 22 Posts 20 Polaris carb in my 650sx? Hey everyone,



I'm looking to upgrade my stock 650sx and I know what I want to do. But I have a free 44bn from a 650 tiger shark and I hear the 44bn is tricky. Or I could buy a cheap polaris 42mm triple carb.



However is it even possible to take a triple polaris carb and make it single?



Please let me know if either is a logistical carb set up? Assume intake and exhaust will be bored too match. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,529 Re: Polaris carb in my 650sx? Are you in Buffalo, NY by chance?

