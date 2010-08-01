pxctoday

  Today, 03:27 PM
    Captain Mantis
    Polaris carb in my 650sx?

    Hey everyone,

    I'm looking to upgrade my stock 650sx and I know what I want to do. But I have a free 44bn from a 650 tiger shark and I hear the 44bn is tricky. Or I could buy a cheap polaris 42mm triple carb.

    However is it even possible to take a triple polaris carb and make it single?

    Please let me know if either is a logistical carb set up? Assume intake and exhaust will be bored too match.
  Today, 03:30 PM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: Polaris carb in my 650sx?

    Are you in Buffalo, NY by chance?

