Polaris carb in my 650sx?
Hey everyone,
I'm looking to upgrade my stock 650sx and I know what I want to do. But I have a free 44bn from a 650 tiger shark and I hear the 44bn is tricky. Or I could buy a cheap polaris 42mm triple carb.
However is it even possible to take a triple polaris carb and make it single?
Please let me know if either is a logistical carb set up? Assume intake and exhaust will be bored too match.
Re: Polaris carb in my 650sx?
Are you in Buffalo, NY by chance?
