Is there a TDR Waterbox option for 97 Waveblaster 2?
Hey All,
I've had a waveblaster II for quite some time now and thinking about changing waterbox to a TDR aftermarket. Only thing is I can't find one so I was wondering if getting one thats for the gp760 would be the best option??
Call Tony and ask, he’s a super cool Greek dude.
Are you just trying to make it louder? There is a $20 way to do this.
