pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 02:41 PM #1
    vikingvince
    vikingvince is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Florida
    Age
    22
    Posts
    4

    Is there a TDR Waterbox option for 97 Waveblaster 2?

    Hey All,

    I've had a waveblaster II for quite some time now and thinking about changing waterbox to a TDR aftermarket. Only thing is I can't find one so I was wondering if getting one thats for the gp760 would be the best option??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:25 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    Resident Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    953

    Re: Is there a TDR Waterbox option for 97 Waveblaster 2?

    http://tonydoukasracing.com/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:27 PM #3
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    45
    Posts
    11,923

    Re: Is there a TDR Waterbox option for 97 Waveblaster 2?

    Call Tony and ask, he’s a super cool Greek dude.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:29 PM #4
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    Resident Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    953

    Re: Is there a TDR Waterbox option for 97 Waveblaster 2?

    Are you just trying to make it louder? There is a $20 way to do this.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 