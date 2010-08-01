Pulled from my conversion a hour ago, it has 15-20 hours on it. Complete set up, includes pump, Impeller 10/16 hooker, X2 nozzle set, Blowsion stubby pump cone, Westcoast intake grate. About 600.00 in parts for 500.00 shipped to you. Drop it right in and go. The pump is set up for dual cooling, the intake is profiled for the JS pump tunnel and all the cuts on the pump are done. Life isgood all the work has been done.
Heck I am feeling generous today I will throw in a X2 shaft for free. If it doesnt sell in 10 days I will take offers and part it out. Just want to see someone get the benefit of my labors. With this and the Rhaas kit you can have a 50mph JS!!!!