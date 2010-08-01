pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 11:59 AM #1
    Mr.Smirky
    Mr.Smirky is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Indiana
    Age
    52
    Posts
    10

    Paint inside hull?

    My 550 has dark blue paint inside the hull and it's flaking off. It looks horrible. Is it common to have paint inside? My sxi doesn't. I'd like to remove it but it doesn't come off easily and I"m afraid of using some sort of chemical.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:16 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4,696

    Re: Paint inside hull?

    Somebody painted it. Carefully wrap engine/exhaust/etc with aluminum foil. Spray EZ off oven cleaner on blue paint. Wait 10-15 minutes, wash it all off.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:12 PM #3
    Hydro-Mike
    Hydro-Mike is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    51
    Posts
    763

    Re: Paint inside hull?

    Myself nice idea.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 