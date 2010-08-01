Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Paint inside hull? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Age 52 Posts 10 Paint inside hull? My 550 has dark blue paint inside the hull and it's flaking off. It looks horrible. Is it common to have paint inside? My sxi doesn't. I'd like to remove it but it doesn't come off easily and I"m afraid of using some sort of chemical. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,696 Re: Paint inside hull? Somebody painted it. Carefully wrap engine/exhaust/etc with aluminum foil. Spray EZ off oven cleaner on blue paint. Wait 10-15 minutes, wash it all off. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

