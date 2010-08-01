pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Case sealant

  1. Today, 07:56 AM #1
    Chrisx88
    Chrisx88 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Newyork
    Age
    29
    Posts
    27

    Case sealant

    Totally forgot to order some when i placed order with SBT. What can i get from local auto parts store that will work? I have Autozone, parts plus and advance auto local to me.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:20 AM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4,694

    Re: Case sealant

    Motoseal 1 Ultimate.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:09 AM #3
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,938

    Re: Case sealant

    I like loctite 518
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 