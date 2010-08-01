Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Case sealant #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Newyork Age 29 Posts 27 Case sealant Totally forgot to order some when i placed order with SBT. What can i get from local auto parts store that will work? I have Autozone, parts plus and advance auto local to me. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,694 Re: Case sealant Motoseal 1 Ultimate. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,938 Re: Case sealant I like loctite 518 How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules