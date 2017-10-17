|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Kawasaki 650/750 Cases - Cylinders - Stators
Lets start out with
650 Cylinder with aftermarket sleeves bore at 80mm, Extremely ported and 2mm decked off the top. This came in parts and i dont know the bottom, pistons, ect. Check out pictures, engraved "MACK" on the side. Message me for more info or pictures if your interested. -$100
All 650 cylinders - Some lightly ported, some over sized, some stock
Black cylinders - $50
Silver Cylinders - $80
Small pin lightly ported 82mm (2mm over) A cylinder - $50
Big pin stock bore cylinder - $100
750 and 650 cases - Couple tunnel ported 650 cases but all mostly stock
650 black cases - $50
650 Silver cases - $80
750 Cases - $100
650 stators - varying length wires - $70
All prices are plus shipping and paypal fees
Local pick up welcome, Im in Brooklyn Center MN.
20171017_211318_zpsc1w5gsla (1).JPG20171017_211413_zpsufclcszl.JPG20171017_211354_zpsag9pts11.JPG20171018_233540_zpswn5of7nl.JPG20171018_233552_zpsaqg0tfrd.JPG20171018_233600_zpsycuqiydz.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules