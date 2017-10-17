Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650/750 Cases - Cylinders - Stators #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,343 Kawasaki 650/750 Cases - Cylinders - Stators Lets start out with



650 Cylinder with aftermarket sleeves bore at 80mm, Extremely ported and 2mm decked off the top. This came in parts and i dont know the bottom, pistons, ect. Check out pictures, engraved "MACK" on the side. Message me for more info or pictures if your interested. -$100



All 650 cylinders - Some lightly ported, some over sized, some stock

Black cylinders - $50

Silver Cylinders - $80



Small pin lightly ported 82mm (2mm over) A cylinder - $50

Big pin stock bore cylinder - $100



750 and 650 cases - Couple tunnel ported 650 cases but all mostly stock

650 black cases - $50

650 Silver cases - $80

750 Cases - $100



650 stators - varying length wires - $70



All prices are plus shipping and paypal fees



Local pick up welcome, Im in Brooklyn Center MN.





20171017_211318_zpsc1w5gsla (1).JPG20171017_211413_zpsufclcszl.JPG20171017_211354_zpsag9pts11.JPG20171018_233540_zpswn5of7nl.JPG20171018_233552_zpsaqg0tfrd.JPG20171018_233600_zpsycuqiydz.JPG

