GP1200R Oil Pump Question

I have a 2002 GP1200R. I just recently installed a new oil pump. The return line seems to be filling up first really fast. I know that the lines take time to fill. But I'm concerned that the flow to the carbs might be restricted. I'm using new tygon lines instead of the oem lines. Is this normal?

Re: GP1200R Oil Pump Question

While ski is idiling reach down & pull on the oil pump cable & the oil will move faster.

