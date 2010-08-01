|
|
-
GP1200R Oil Pump Question
I have a 2002 GP1200R. I just recently installed a new oil pump. The return line seems to be filling up first really fast. I know that the lines take time to fill. But I'm concerned that the flow to the carbs might be restricted. I'm using new tygon lines instead of the oem lines. Is this normal?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: GP1200R Oil Pump Question
While ski is idiling reach down & pull on the oil pump cable & the oil will move faster.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules