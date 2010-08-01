|
Where to get gasket set?
I'm rebuilding an 82 js550, top and bottom. Any suggestions as to where to get the gasket set and seals?
Re: Where to get gasket set?
www.watcon.com
Great guy,knowns his stuff & is not far from you.
