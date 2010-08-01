pxctoday

  Yesterday, 08:07 PM
    Mr.Smirky
    Mr.Smirky is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Indiana
    Age
    52
    Posts
    9

    Where to get gasket set?

    I'm rebuilding an 82 js550, top and bottom. Any suggestions as to where to get the gasket set and seals?
  Yesterday, 08:17 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,771

    Re: Where to get gasket set?

    www.watcon.com

    Great guy,knowns his stuff & is not far from you.
    Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Yesterday at 08:18 PM.
