Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: How Much Exhaust Port Damage is Too Much? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Madison, Ohio Age 24 Posts 25 How Much Exhaust Port Damage is Too Much? The front cylinder of my JS550, which I've made a few posts about now, has a pretty significant amount of metal missing above and below the exhaust port.

20170930_150908.jpg

I don't know if this picture shows what I'm talking about well enough. I can take another if needed. What problems would I run into if I tried to run that cylinder? I don't know how long the previous owner ran it like that. 1987 JS550



You need a new/used cyl.

