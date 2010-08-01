|
|
-
FX140 vs FXHO cylinder head interchange
I have customer trying to install a 04 FX140 cylinder head on to a 04 FXHO Cruiser. I've checked all the part numbers and the only differences in the head assemblies are the cams, head cover, and head gasket. Am I wrong to assume that if you swap the HO cams in to FX140 head it will work? Their mechanic is saying the valves are hitting the piston but I think it's an installation error and is out of time. Hoping someone has some experience with this specific swap.
Thanks
