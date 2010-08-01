Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FX140 vs FXHO cylinder head interchange #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2009 Location South Carolina Age 29 Posts 224 FX140 vs FXHO cylinder head interchange I have customer trying to install a 04 FX140 cylinder head on to a 04 FXHO Cruiser. I've checked all the part numbers and the only differences in the head assemblies are the cams, head cover, and head gasket. Am I wrong to assume that if you swap the HO cams in to FX140 head it will work? Their mechanic is saying the valves are hitting the piston but I think it's an installation error and is out of time. Hoping someone has some experience with this specific swap.



Thanks ​

803parts.com

Check out our used parts inventory

email: 803parts@gmail.com

Phone: 803-359-2702 M-F 9-5 Sat 9-2 803parts@gmail.com803-359-2702 M-F 9-5 Sat 9-2 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) yzracer711 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules