WTB: stock 38mm js550 F/A Looking for a 38mm stock '82-'85 js550 F/A assembly

Re: WTB: stock 38mm js550 F/A all for 38s

Re: WTB: stock 38mm js550 F/A Appreciate the offer, looking for the black round stock assembly style

Re: WTB: stock 38mm js550 F/A ahhh i think i might have one, will take me a bit to dig it up

