Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Polaris PRO785 with wrong rod length. Want do ditch this thing (St Petersburg FL) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location United States Age 38 Posts 115 Polaris PRO785 with wrong rod length. Want do ditch this thing (St Petersburg FL) Here is the deal with this thing: I sent the PRO785 crankshaft to Crankworks in Arizona along with a 780 crank for spare parts. I sent brand new SBT rods, OEM bearings, and new crankpins with it. I got it back and assembled the entire engine. I tested the compression and it was not right. I checked the stroke and it was wrong. I had to take the engine out and send the crank back to Crankworks because they had rebuilt the wrong crank and they threw out my 785 crank. They agreed to re-stroke the crank for free and they sent it back to me. I again assembled the engine and the compression was better. But still not high enough considering I had the head milled down by Group K. I called crankworks again and they said they never measured the rod length because the tech had thrown out my original 785 rods and they had nothing to compare to. Now the engine is assembled and in the ski again and it starts and runs but bogs at low rpm and loads up with fuel. That is because the rod length is incorrect and the pistons pass the ports at the wrong time. What this thing needs is a set of OEM PRO785 rods. The flywheel key is also clocked about 30 degrees out of place due to them using the wrong end but I was able to move the stator and re-drill the mounting holes in the stator plate which allowed me to set the timing perfectly. I am OUT OF TIME and patience to take this apart and do the rods. I have spent THOUSANDS and will take a disgusting loss on a ski that could be worth a lot if I could finish it. My loss is YOUR GAIN. I'll sell it for $999 first come first serve



Here are the rest of the details about what I have done to this ski:

Freshly rebuilt motor, crankworks crank, Group K head with wide squish bands, new wiseco pistons, brand new re-plated

stock bore cylinders, port and polish on cylinders and exhaust manifolds with matched gaskets, rebuilt carbs, watcon

lightened and balanced flywheel, watcom cooling mods with special diameter hoses and billet flow control valve, brand new

starter, top loader, intake grate, new solas X prop, new hull seal and shaft coupler on engine, 4" bar risers, billet throttle,

protaper bars, good hull, no leaks, no fiberglass repairs, no deep scratches, cracks, or damage. Clean title in my name. Does not

include trailer.

Located in St Petersburg FL 33713. Text 248-878-6386

