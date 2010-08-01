pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 01:25 PM #1
    zl693
    zl693 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    New jersey
    Age
    24
    Posts
    1

    Misc 2 Stroke parts

    I've aquired quite a few 2 stoke Seadoos over the last couple seasons and a couple couldn't be saved, so I pulled useful parts. Now it's time to let go of a couple to fund future projects.

    -717 cdi out of a 1995 xp(full electrical box available) $130
    -657 cdi out of a 1993 Explorer $130
    -mikuni sb-40s out of a 1995 xp w/717. (These carbs have an accelerator pump and were put on in last few years and are in excellent condition) $300

    I also have a 1996 Gsx with a stuck 787 that I can part out. I haven't dug into the engine yet, but I will if anyone is needs any parts. Let me know of your offers.

    **I am on my phone for today, so I'm unable to add pictures now. But if anyone wants picture of the parts I can email or text them. But pictures will be added to this post later tonight.
    Last edited by zl693; Today at 01:27 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 