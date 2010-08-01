|
|
-
Misc 2 Stroke parts
I've aquired quite a few 2 stoke Seadoos over the last couple seasons and a couple couldn't be saved, so I pulled useful parts. Now it's time to let go of a couple to fund future projects.
-717 cdi out of a 1995 xp(full electrical box available) $130
-657 cdi out of a 1993 Explorer $130
-mikuni sb-40s out of a 1995 xp w/717. (These carbs have an accelerator pump and were put on in last few years and are in excellent condition) $300
I also have a 1996 Gsx with a stuck 787 that I can part out. I haven't dug into the engine yet, but I will if anyone is needs any parts. Let me know of your offers.
**I am on my phone for today, so I'm unable to add pictures now. But if anyone wants picture of the parts I can email or text them. But pictures will be added to this post later tonight.
Last edited by zl693; Today at 01:27 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules