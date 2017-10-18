pxctoday

  Today, 12:13 PM
    DasDisco
    750sx Pump Removal - Shaft

    Hey guys,


    I have seen lots of threads talking about how "easy" it is to remove the pump from the ski. But they all basically leave out the part regarding the coupler which is (T1 & SS) as its hitting the through hull bearing assembly (Also SS)....

    Would love some feed back if possible!

    Screen Shot 2017-10-18 at 8.56.18 AM.png
  Today, 01:05 PM
    GabeH
    Re: 750sx Pump Removal - Shaft

    You have to pull the motor to get the driveshaft out.


