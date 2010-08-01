Good Design Award 2017
Tokyo, Japan, October 5, 2017  BRP, a global leader in powersports, is proud to announce that the Sea-Doo® SPARK TRIXX personal watercraft just earned a Good Design Award from the Japan Institute for Design Promotion.

This prestigious recognition proves convincingly that an affordable recreational product can have cutting-edge design and provide an amazing riding experience, says Denys Lapointe, BRPs senior vice-president of Design, Innovation and Corporate Image.

Inspired by BMX bikes and extreme sports, the SPARK TRIXX stimulates the imagination of riders and impels them to perform a wide variety of stunts that were originally only accessible to pros. Learn more about it and see how it behaves on the water.

Among other things, the Good Design Award jury was impressed by the lightweight and scratch-resistant Polytec material the Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX is made of. The angled footwell wedges, adjustable handlebar, and comfortable grip contribute to a high-quality design that makes the user feel as if they are riding a bike on water, said the jury. Read more about the SPARK TRIXXs Good Design Award.

The Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX was designed at BRPs Centre Design & Innovation Laurent Beaudoin, located in the companys hometown of Valcourt in Québec, Canada.

In June, the Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX as well as three other BRP products, the Can-Am Maverick X3 and Can-Am Defender MAX side-by-side vehicles and the Evinrude E-TEC G2 150-200 HP outboard engine, won Good Design Australia awards.