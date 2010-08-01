|
|
-
Administrator
The Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX personal watercraft earns a prestigious design award
Good Design Award 2017
Tokyo, Japan, October 5, 2017 BRP, a global leader in powersports, is proud to announce that the Sea-Doo® SPARK TRIXX personal watercraft just earned a Good Design Award from the Japan Institute for Design Promotion.
This prestigious recognition proves convincingly that an affordable recreational product can have cutting-edge design and provide an amazing riding experience, says Denys Lapointe, BRPs senior vice-president of Design, Innovation and Corporate Image.
Inspired by BMX bikes and extreme sports, the SPARK TRIXX stimulates the imagination of riders and impels them to perform a wide variety of stunts that were originally only accessible to pros. Learn more about it and see how it behaves on the water.
Among other things, the Good Design Award jury was impressed by the lightweight and scratch-resistant Polytec material the Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX is made of. The angled footwell wedges, adjustable handlebar, and comfortable grip contribute to a high-quality design that makes the user feel as if they are riding a bike on water, said the jury. Read more about the SPARK TRIXXs Good Design Award.
The Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX was designed at BRPs Centre Design & Innovation Laurent Beaudoin, located in the companys hometown of Valcourt in Québec, Canada.
In June, the Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX as well as three other BRP products, the Can-Am Maverick X3 and Can-Am Defender MAX side-by-side vehicles and the Evinrude E-TEC G2 150-200 HP outboard engine, won Good Design Australia awards.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules