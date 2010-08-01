Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Fogging Yamaha 2013 FX SHO #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location brooklyn Age 40 Posts 4 Fogging Yamaha 2013 FX SHO I have read a lot about winterizing here and other blogs.



My understanding that i need to remove the smaller hose in the picture and spray fogging oil for about 10 sec while the engine is running and then shut it off.



I am confused as i have read i need to spray in the smaller hose to put oil in supercharger or bigger one to put oil in the engine.



Other people tell me that 4 strokes supercharged do not fogging oil.



I also understand that people have their way of doing things, but any one aware of what Yamaha has to say about it?

Fogg directly in spark plug holes.

