Fogging Yamaha 2013 FX SHO
I have read a lot about winterizing here and other blogs.
My understanding that i need to remove the smaller hose in the picture and spray fogging oil for about 10 sec while the engine is running and then shut it off.
I am confused as i have read i need to spray in the smaller hose to put oil in supercharger or bigger one to put oil in the engine.
Other people tell me that 4 strokes supercharged do not fogging oil.
I also understand that people have their way of doing things, but any one aware of what Yamaha has to say about it?
Thank you very much for the help.Yami1800-original-1.jpg
Re: Fogging Yamaha 2013 FX SHO
Fogg directly in spark plug holes.
