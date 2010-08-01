pxctoday

  Today, 11:09 AM #1
    ogeccut
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    brooklyn
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4

    Fogging Yamaha 2013 FX SHO

    I have read a lot about winterizing here and other blogs.

    My understanding that i need to remove the smaller hose in the picture and spray fogging oil for about 10 sec while the engine is running and then shut it off.

    I am confused as i have read i need to spray in the smaller hose to put oil in supercharger or bigger one to put oil in the engine.

    Other people tell me that 4 strokes supercharged do not fogging oil.

    I also understand that people have their way of doing things, but any one aware of what Yamaha has to say about it?
    Thank you very much for the help.Yami1800-original-1.jpg
  Today, 12:20 PM #2
    AC 46
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home AC 46's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    SE CT
    Posts
    7,898

    Re: Fogging Yamaha 2013 FX SHO

    Fogg directly in spark plug holes.
    R.I.P. Super Sic
