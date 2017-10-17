Hi all! I will eventually be posting a build thread of this ski but for now I'm just looking to gather some ideas on how to remove these inserts. They are epoxied down and no I have not removed any yet, I got the hull like this. Anyways, the hull is a XFT. I don't know what year (probably ~2010), apparently this is the last hull that sergio made when he owned XFT (Extreme Freestyle Technology) before selling off the molds to the person who I bought the hull from.
My thoughts to remove the inserts was to insert a long bolt and lightly tap it to pop them out, that didn't work lol