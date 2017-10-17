pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 11:21 PM #1
    lonczakd
    lonczakd is offline
    Frequent Poster lonczakd's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Folsom, California
    Age
    24
    Posts
    166

    How to remove these without damaging the hull

    Hi all! I will eventually be posting a build thread of this ski but for now I'm just looking to gather some ideas on how to remove these inserts. They are epoxied down and no I have not removed any yet, I got the hull like this. Anyways, the hull is a XFT. I don't know what year (probably ~2010), apparently this is the last hull that sergio made when he owned XFT (Extreme Freestyle Technology) before selling off the molds to the person who I bought the hull from.

    My thoughts to remove the inserts was to insert a long bolt and lightly tap it to pop them out, that didn't work lol
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 