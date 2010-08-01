|
1997 seadoo xp
Hi, looking at buying a '97 xp.
Probably look at this weekend, all go well coming home with. Have a few ??
Will check compression an water test an
Replace gray fuel lines, carbs rebuild, pump oil.
Fuel gauge doesn't work, any thing to check specifically with the 800 engine or the ski?
What should compression be?
Got him to $1200.. no trailer just ski.
Any thoughts, price to high?
Thanks
