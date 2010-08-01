Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: "Best" hull/engine/pump combo? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location IL Posts 24 "Best" hull/engine/pump combo? For my next jetski build I was thinking of putting together a Frankenstein, "sleeper", 2stroke, sitdown.

Basically, I want to build a 2 stroke ski that accelerates fast, using "the best" parts from different manufacturers.

(Ex: Seadoo hull with a Kawi engine and a Yamaha pump)

Thing is, I can't find much information on whats considered to be "the best" in these categories.

(I did read a little about the Seadoo X4 hull being a good starting point since they are pretty aerodynamic and light.)



So basically if you were going to build "the best" 2stroke sitdown for acceleration/speed, what combination would you go with?

It would be cool to just get a list of hulls, engines, and pumps with pros and cons of each.

