|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
"Best" hull/engine/pump combo?
For my next jetski build I was thinking of putting together a Frankenstein, "sleeper", 2stroke, sitdown.
Basically, I want to build a 2 stroke ski that accelerates fast, using "the best" parts from different manufacturers.
(Ex: Seadoo hull with a Kawi engine and a Yamaha pump)
Thing is, I can't find much information on whats considered to be "the best" in these categories.
(I did read a little about the Seadoo X4 hull being a good starting point since they are pretty aerodynamic and light.)
So basically if you were going to build "the best" 2stroke sitdown for acceleration/speed, what combination would you go with?
It would be cool to just get a list of hulls, engines, and pumps with pros and cons of each.
Last edited by b00st; Today at 08:53 PM.
'85 JS550
- 750 Swap in process
Build thread coming after project is complete
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules