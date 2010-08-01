pxctoday

    "Best" hull/engine/pump combo?

    For my next jetski build I was thinking of putting together a Frankenstein, "sleeper", 2stroke, sitdown.
    Basically, I want to build a 2 stroke ski that accelerates fast, using "the best" parts from different manufacturers.
    (Ex: Seadoo hull with a Kawi engine and a Yamaha pump)
    Thing is, I can't find much information on whats considered to be "the best" in these categories.
    (I did read a little about the Seadoo X4 hull being a good starting point since they are pretty aerodynamic and light.)

    So basically if you were going to build "the best" 2stroke sitdown for acceleration/speed, what combination would you go with?
    It would be cool to just get a list of hulls, engines, and pumps with pros and cons of each.
    '85 JS550 - 750 Swap in process
    Build thread coming after project is complete
