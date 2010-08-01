Putting out a feeler to see if there is any interest in my FX1. I have not been able to use the jet ski but one time in the last three seasons. I have honestly don't nothing except replace a steering cable on this ski since 2012. It has been a great machine to me and I believe it will continue to be a great machine to its next owner. One of the last times the ski was in the water, a tubby completely ripped off, so it will need some cosmetic attention (or new tubbies) below the rail. The ski has been stored indoors since I have owned it, but the paint has faded slightly over time. It currently houses a true fx1 factory b pipe. There is a lot of custom work done to the ski, and its one of a kind on the water. I have a clean title ready to go.
HULL
carbon reinforced hull with foot holds and scupper drain
144mm pump conversion
the hood was hollowed out to make it lighter
hooker 9/15 impellor
Kart tank (stock included as well)
blowison pole bracket
x metal alum pole
blowsion pole spring
carbon chin pad
blowsion finger throttle
pro-tec scoop grate
MOTOR
61x stock (145/145 psi readings; Id assume # goes up w regular use)
carbon fiber reeds
pro k f/a
44 carb, and k+n f/a (cant remember if intake is stock or not)
Asking $3,200. I would also consider parting it out (from bare hull/hood to motor ready)BUT THE HULL NEEDS TO BE SOLD AND PICKED UP BEFORE ANYTHING ELSE GOES.
Prefer local sales.