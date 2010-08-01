Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Yamaha FX1 TRUE B PIPE- Michigan #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2007 Location Portland, MI Age 29 Posts 1,461 1995 Yamaha FX1 TRUE B PIPE- Michigan Putting out a feeler to see if there is any interest in my FX1. I have not been able to use the jet ski but one time in the last three seasons. I have honestly don't nothing except replace a steering cable on this ski since 2012. It has been a great machine to me and I believe it will continue to be a great machine to its next owner. One of the last times the ski was in the water, a tubby completely ripped off, so it will need some cosmetic attention (or new tubbies) below the rail. The ski has been stored indoors since I have owned it, but the paint has faded slightly over time. It currently houses a true fx1 factory b pipe. There is a lot of custom work done to the ski, and its one of a kind on the water. I have a clean title ready to go.



HULL

carbon reinforced hull with foot holds and scupper drain

144mm pump conversion

the hood was hollowed out to make it lighter

hooker 9/15 impellor

Kart tank (stock included as well)

blowison pole bracket

x metal alum pole

blowsion pole spring

carbon chin pad

blowsion finger throttle

pro-tec scoop grate



MOTOR

61x stock (145/145 psi readings; Id assume # goes up w regular use)

carbon fiber reeds

pro k f/a

44 carb, and k+n f/a (cant remember if intake is stock or not)



Asking $3,200. I would also consider parting it out (from bare hull/hood to motor ready)BUT THE HULL NEEDS TO BE SOLD AND PICKED UP BEFORE ANYTHING ELSE GOES.



Attached Images

A6487346-B4CA-4DB0-926F-C76C8FA9CE02.jpeg (2.21 MB, 5 views) 3081C539-7370-4682-B876-0DC51B7237BB.jpeg (2.55 MB, 3 views)

Last edited by eat wake; Today at 08:56 PM .

