    1995 Yamaha FX1 TRUE B PIPE- Michigan

    Putting out a feeler to see if there is any interest in my FX1. I have not been able to use the jet ski but one time in the last three seasons. I have honestly don't nothing except replace a steering cable on this ski since 2012. It has been a great machine to me and I believe it will continue to be a great machine to its next owner. One of the last times the ski was in the water, a tubby completely ripped off, so it will need some cosmetic attention (or new tubbies) below the rail. The ski has been stored indoors since I have owned it, but the paint has faded slightly over time. It currently houses a true fx1 factory b pipe. There is a lot of custom work done to the ski, and its one of a kind on the water. I have a clean title ready to go.

    HULL
    carbon reinforced hull with foot holds and scupper drain
    144mm pump conversion
    the hood was hollowed out to make it lighter
    hooker 9/15 impellor
    Kart tank (stock included as well)
    blowison pole bracket
    x metal alum pole
    blowsion pole spring
    carbon chin pad
    blowsion finger throttle
    pro-tec scoop grate

    MOTOR
    61x stock (145/145 psi readings; Id assume # goes up w regular use)
    carbon fiber reeds
    pro k f/a
    44 carb, and k+n f/a (cant remember if intake is stock or not)

    Asking $3,200. I would also consider parting it out (from bare hull/hood to motor ready)BUT THE HULL NEEDS TO BE SOLD AND PICKED UP BEFORE ANYTHING ELSE GOES.

    Prefer local sales.
    1995 Yamaha FX1, 144mm Pump, alum pole, TRUE FX1 B-Pipe, carbon chin pad, foot holds, hooker prop, etc, etc, etc.
    1982 Kawasaki 550- original
