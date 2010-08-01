|
|
-
Carb jets on dual keihin 40 mm with three jets
I'm doing a rebuild on my x2 I got a nice 750 to put in it and I have an srx wet pipe also. The only other modifications is a drilled water box, prop, and aftermarket flame arrestors. Does anyone know what size jets I should use on this set up. The manual for the pipe says 152.5 main and 80 pilot. But says nothing about your carb if it has a third jet. Any suggestions would be appreciated
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules