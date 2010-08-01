I'm doing a rebuild on my x2 I got a nice 750 to put in it and I have an srx wet pipe also. The only other modifications is a drilled water box, prop, and aftermarket flame arrestors. Does anyone know what size jets I should use on this set up. The manual for the pipe says 152.5 main and 80 pilot. But says nothing about your carb if it has a third jet. Any suggestions would be appreciated