650 X2 head stuck.
I have an 1986 X2 that I am trying to get the head to send to Group K and it is stuck on the cylinders. It is a fresh water boat, but the head has not moved in 31 years since it was built. Any ideas how to get it off? Thank you very much.
Re: 650 X2 head stuck.
If you have a rubber dead blow hit both sides repeatedly not as hard you can just a little heads and it'll eventually free out
Re: 650 X2 head stuck.
I have tried that to no avail.
Re: 650 X2 head stuck.
You sure you didn't miss a bolt
