pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 06:46 PM #1
    112motorsports
    112motorsports is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Mooresville
    Age
    36
    Posts
    78

    650 X2 head stuck.

    I have an 1986 X2 that I am trying to get the head to send to Group K and it is stuck on the cylinders. It is a fresh water boat, but the head has not moved in 31 years since it was built. Any ideas how to get it off? Thank you very much.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:05 PM #2
    spedesdamit87
    spedesdamit87 is online now
    PWCToday Regular spedesdamit87's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    US
    Age
    29
    Posts
    109

    Re: 650 X2 head stuck.

    Quote Originally Posted by 112motorsports View Post
    I have an 1986 X2 that I am trying to get the head to send to Group K and it is stuck on the cylinders. It is a fresh water boat, but the head has not moved in 31 years since it was built. Any ideas how to get it off? Thank you very much.
    If you have a rubber dead blow hit both sides repeatedly not as hard you can just a little heads and it'll eventually free out

    Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:07 PM #3
    112motorsports
    112motorsports is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Mooresville
    Age
    36
    Posts
    78

    Re: 650 X2 head stuck.

    I have tried that to no avail.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:42 PM #4
    spedesdamit87
    spedesdamit87 is online now
    PWCToday Regular spedesdamit87's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    US
    Age
    29
    Posts
    109

    Re: 650 X2 head stuck.

    Quote Originally Posted by 112motorsports View Post
    I have tried that to no avail.
    You sure you didn't miss a bolt

    Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 