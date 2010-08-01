pxctoday

  Today, 05:24 PM #1
    kayakmc
    kayakmc is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Mesa, AZ
    Age
    65
    Posts
    2

    JS550 Newbee, won't start

    Purchased an 87 JS550 that won't start. Has recent rebuild, compression 120 each cylinder, spark but not strong on plugs laid on top, rebuilt the carb. When plugs are out shoots gas mist out of rear cylinder but not front. Charged battery, cranks well but won't fire at all. It has Kerker exhaust pipe, OCJS exhaust manifold, Mariner water box. Suggestions??? Anyone in the Mesa, Phx area could help me figure it out? Iv'e ridden dirt bikes for 50 years, quads for 7, rebuilt numerous items but this one has me stumped. It should run but it doesn't. Thx, Ron.
  Today, 05:32 PM #2
    Riverrat650sx
    Riverrat650sx is offline
    Frequent Poster Riverrat650sx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Tuscaloosa,AL
    Age
    33
    Posts
    234

    Re: JS550 Newbee, won't start

    Have you tried cutting the plug wires back about a 1/4"? The plug boots screw on and off. And they get corrosion built up time to time.
  Today, 05:49 PM #3
    kayakmc
    kayakmc is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Mesa, AZ
    Age
    65
    Posts
    2

    Re: JS550 Newbee, won't start

    Just went and tried that, didn't help. Thx
