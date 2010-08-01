|
JS550 Newbee, won't start
Purchased an 87 JS550 that won't start. Has recent rebuild, compression 120 each cylinder, spark but not strong on plugs laid on top, rebuilt the carb. When plugs are out shoots gas mist out of rear cylinder but not front. Charged battery, cranks well but won't fire at all. It has Kerker exhaust pipe, OCJS exhaust manifold, Mariner water box. Suggestions??? Anyone in the Mesa, Phx area could help me figure it out? Iv'e ridden dirt bikes for 50 years, quads for 7, rebuilt numerous items but this one has me stumped. It should run but it doesn't. Thx, Ron.
Re: JS550 Newbee, won't start
Have you tried cutting the plug wires back about a 1/4"? The plug boots screw on and off. And they get corrosion built up time to time.
Re: JS550 Newbee, won't start
Just went and tried that, didn't help. Thx
