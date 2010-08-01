Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: JS550 Newbee, won't start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Mesa, AZ Age 65 Posts 2 JS550 Newbee, won't start Purchased an 87 JS550 that won't start. Has recent rebuild, compression 120 each cylinder, spark but not strong on plugs laid on top, rebuilt the carb. When plugs are out shoots gas mist out of rear cylinder but not front. Charged battery, cranks well but won't fire at all. It has Kerker exhaust pipe, OCJS exhaust manifold, Mariner water box. Suggestions??? Anyone in the Mesa, Phx area could help me figure it out? Iv'e ridden dirt bikes for 50 years, quads for 7, rebuilt numerous items but this one has me stumped. It should run but it doesn't. Thx, Ron. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2011 Location Tuscaloosa,AL Age 33 Posts 234 Re: JS550 Newbee, won't start Have you tried cutting the plug wires back about a 1/4"? The plug boots screw on and off. And they get corrosion built up time to time. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Mesa, AZ Age 65 Posts 2 Re: JS550 Newbee, won't start Just went and tried that, didn't help. Thx Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

