Old School parts?
I came across a guy that got with Factory pipe recently and they completed an order for a run of 50 Kawasaki 650sx pipes. I would love it if Gary Frieze from Micro Touch would do a run of his Micro Touch rev limiters and especially a run of the ECWI units for seadoo and other skis. I believe that there would be plenty of people including myself that would buy those parts. What are your thoughts about this? I don't have any contact info for Micro touch, hell I don't know if he is still around.
Mike
