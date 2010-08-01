Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Old School parts? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Michigan Age 45 Posts 2,521 Old School parts? I came across a guy that got with Factory pipe recently and they completed an order for a run of 50 Kawasaki 650sx pipes. I would love it if Gary Frieze from Micro Touch would do a run of his Micro Touch rev limiters and especially a run of the ECWI units for seadoo and other skis. I believe that there would be plenty of people including myself that would buy those parts. What are your thoughts about this? I don't have any contact info for Micro touch, hell I don't know if he is still around.



1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser

1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...750+conversion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxd...TcG7qp45xTX9xV

