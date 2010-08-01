pxctoday

  Today, 04:51 PM
    seadoobutch787
    seadoobutch787 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home seadoobutch787's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    45
    Posts
    2,521

    Old School parts?

    I came across a guy that got with Factory pipe recently and they completed an order for a run of 50 Kawasaki 650sx pipes. I would love it if Gary Frieze from Micro Touch would do a run of his Micro Touch rev limiters and especially a run of the ECWI units for seadoo and other skis. I believe that there would be plenty of people including myself that would buy those parts. What are your thoughts about this? I don't have any contact info for Micro touch, hell I don't know if he is still around.

    Mike
    Last edited by seadoobutch787; Today at 05:02 PM.
    1997 Seadoo SPX---limited mod
    1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser
    1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...750+conversion
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxd...TcG7qp45xTX9xV
