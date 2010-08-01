|
need parts for 96 up superjet RN
CHIN PAD= doesn't mater what condition nice or just the plastic piece! if im thinking right fx1 pad will fit too
STOCK or a/m WATER BOX == WILL TRADE AFTER MARKET WATER BOX =XSCREAM WATER BOX FROM VISION 2.0 HULL wouldn't fit in my ski
water box and gas tank rubber straps
drive shaft
throttle cable
clean pic is from original owner back in the 90s to 02
if have other parts let me know I might need them....
Re: need parts for 96 up superjet RN
I might have a throttle cable
