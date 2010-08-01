pxctoday

  1. Today, 08:46 AM #1
    Jb90sx
    Apr 2014
    Keystone Lake, Ok
    33
    28

    need parts for 96 up superjet RN

    CHIN PAD= doesn't mater what condition nice or just the plastic piece! if im thinking right fx1 pad will fit too

    STOCK or a/m WATER BOX == WILL TRADE AFTER MARKET WATER BOX =XSCREAM WATER BOX FROM VISION 2.0 HULL wouldn't fit in my ski

    water box and gas tank rubber straps

    drive shaft

    throttle cable

    clean pic is from original owner back in the 90s to 02
    if have other parts let me know I might need them....
    Last edited by Jb90sx; Today at 08:49 AM.
  2. Today, 09:00 AM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Dec 2009
    Buffalo
    30
    5,517

    Re: need parts for 96 up superjet RN

    I might have a throttle cable

