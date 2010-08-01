Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: need parts for 96 up superjet RN #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Keystone Lake, Ok Age 33 Posts 28 need parts for 96 up superjet RN CHIN PAD= doesn't mater what condition nice or just the plastic piece! if im thinking right fx1 pad will fit too



STOCK or a/m WATER BOX == WILL TRADE AFTER MARKET WATER BOX =XSCREAM WATER BOX FROM VISION 2.0 HULL wouldn't fit in my ski



water box and gas tank rubber straps



drive shaft



throttle cable



clean pic is from original owner back in the 90s to 02

if have other parts let me know I might need them.... Attached Images xstream waterbox.jpg (136.1 KB, 2 views)

IMG_1812.JPG (26.3 KB, 3 views) IMG_1748.JPG (152.5 KB, 3 views) Last edited by Jb90sx; Today at 08:49 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,517 Re: need parts for 96 up superjet RN I might have a throttle cable

