Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Feedback and or opinions wanted #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 37 Posts 94 Feedback and or opinions wanted This is about my x2:

After I shared with my friends pics of the engine bay and engine paint work I did, besides "thats cool" the overwelming responce was "why, not like anyone can see it". I got to thinking about it and have pretty much talked myself into making a windowed or completely clear hood.

I think that if i took a carbon fiber hood and then cut most of both sides and top out and insert lexan or such and attach it flush in the cutouts with rubber trim seals and siliconed. Im sure im not the first to want ti do this caus it sounds simple, and think it would be awsome looking. Since noone is selling them I think theres probably a reason why. Materials to use was just one of several diff was im thinking I could make work, but materials could change to anything that would result in a better finished hood. Also worth stating, I dont care if it weighs more that OEM hood, obviously I want it as light as possible. So what yall think, is it awsome, retarded, or even not gona work cause of _______?

Ill use one of my favorite Ben Shapiro lines of, "facts dont care about your feelings", so I welcome any opinions or advice.

