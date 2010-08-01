Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 flywheel damage #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Dennis, KS Age 16 Posts 1 JS550 flywheel damage I'm pretty new to jet skis, this 88 JS550 is my first. Just the other night I tried to start it and had no spark. I checked the stater specs and it was way off so I took the flywheel off, and where the flywheel sits on the crank, there was some damage. It almost looks like a really crappy welder tried to weld the two together, or some sort of electrosis happened. The seal is fine, so it wasn't caused by it getting too hot. I have no idea how this occurred, so if anybody has any knowledge about this I'd really appreciate a reply. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) 123hi Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules