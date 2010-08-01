Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: STX-15F vs 900STX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Copperas Cove, TX Age 34 Posts 50 STX-15F vs 900STX I'm thinking of upgrading my 1998 900STX to a 2017 STX-15F, a local dealer is selling them for about $1500 under MSRP. I know the 15F is about 200 lbs heavier than the 900STX but it has 60 more hp and I'd also be giving up the trim system.



I was wondering if anyone could give me some more insight on the 15F.



Does the extra hp make up for the weight gain?



How is the low to mid-range torque? I'm not too concerned about top speed the 900STX does about 45mph and that was plenty for me. I like the get up and go. I mostly fish from it, jump wakes, and pull the wife and kid around on a tube or wakeboard.



How reliable are the new 4 stroke engines?



How much maintenance do they require?



How is handling?



I would like a newer ski but I love how easy these old 2 strokes are to work on. It's fairly cheap and inexpensive to pull the engine and rebuild it. Everything is also straight forward and there isn't very much electronics to worry about. At the same time if these new ones are reliable and don't require that much maintenance then that positive would be pretty much null and void.



