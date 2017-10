Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 Kawasaki 750 SXi partout #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2011 Location Omaha Posts 169 95 Kawasaki 750 SXi partout No motor, carbs or ebox









For sale: Best offer



Pump



stock intake grate



throttle cable



steering cable



front bumper



fuel door



gas tank



fuel filler



2 sets of motor mount



drive shaft



3 bed plates



stock exhaust



carb box



waterbox









shipping to lower 48 states only. Paypal









Can take pics if anyone is interested.

#Racegirl623 ~ Alli Kay Partch (my daughter)

2004 Kawasaki SXR 1100

2011 Kawasaki SXR Limited

Bullett 1100 "Sparkles"

1999 Polaris PRO 785

1997 Seadoo SPX



Region 9 2013 Champion - Novice Womens Ski Limited

2013 World Finals 8th place - Novice Womens Ski Limited

Region 9 2014 Champion - Novice Womens Ski Limited

Region 9 2014 Runner-Up - Amateur Ski Open

Region 9 2014 Runner-Up - Amateur 800 R/A

2014 World Finals 9th place - Novice Womens Ski Limited



